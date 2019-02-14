|
METCALF Joshua Harry (Josh) Chloe, Benjy, Amelie, Naomi, Susan, Jonathan and Hannah would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during
their sad loss.
Thanking also Civil Celebrant Judith Talbot for her kind words and to everyone who attended
the funeral service and have
given donations.
They would also like to
express their appreciation to
The Flower House, Chatburn
for the beautiful floral tributes and the Spread Eagle, Sawley for
the refreshments.
Finally, thank you to everyone at
Brian Price and Son
Funeral Directors for all
funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
