Resources More Obituaries for Joshua Metcalf Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joshua Metcalf

Notice METCALF Joshua Harry (Josh) Chloe, Benjy, Amelie, Naomi, Susan, Jonathan and Hannah would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during

their sad loss.



Thanking also Civil Celebrant Judith Talbot for her kind words and to everyone who attended

the funeral service and have

given donations.



They would also like to

express their appreciation to

The Flower House, Chatburn

for the beautiful floral tributes and the Spread Eagle, Sawley for

the refreshments.



Finally, thank you to everyone at

Brian Price and Son

Funeral Directors for all

funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices