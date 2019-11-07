Home

PROCTER Joseph (Joe) Cynthia, Nigel, Philip and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also
Rev Christopher Wood and
Mr Campbell Barker for such a personal, fitting funeral service and for their comforting ministrations.
To all who attended the funeral service and who have given donations.
Finally, to the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and the Waddington Arms for the refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019
