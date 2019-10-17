Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Joseph Procter Notice
PROCTER Joseph (Joe) Peacefully on October 10th 2019
at Park House Court Care Home, Tenby.
Joe, aged 90 years,
a former local landlord.
The dearly loved husband of the late Sheila and Margaret, a loved father of Cynthia, Nigel and Philip, also a dear father-in-law, grandad, and great grandad.
Reposing in Peacehaven Chapel of Rest. Service and interment will take place at St Helens' Church, Waddington, on Monday November 4th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joe, if so desired, may be given for a charity to help lonely people, (please make cheques payable to St. Vincent de Paul Society) c/o Mr A Brown, Townhead Barn, Downham Rd, Chatburn, Clitheroe, BB7 4AU.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019
