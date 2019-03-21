Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Lofthouse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Lofthouse

Notice LOFTHOUSE Joseph (Joe) Jean, Patricia, David and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.

Thanking also Monsignor J. Corcoran for his kind words, comforting ministrations and visits and to all who attended the Requiem Mass and for donations and mass offerings received.

They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. N. McMeekin along with the

District and Marie Curie Nurses for their care.

Special thanks to all the staff of the Ribble Valley Crossroads team for all their excellent care and support.

To the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and the Calf's Head, Worston for the refreshments.

To the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and the Calf's Head, Worston for the refreshments.

Finally to all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for taking care of everything.