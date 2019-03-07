Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Joseph Lofthouse

Joseph Lofthouse Notice
LOFTHOUSE Joseph (Joe) Peacefully on March 4th 2019,
at home and fortified by the
Rites of Holy Mother Church.
Joe, aged 94 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved father of Patricia,
David and the late Ann, loving father-in-law of Tim, Helen and Jeremy, dearest grandad of
Sarah, Katie and Christopher,
also a new great grandad of Tommy.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael and
St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe, followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joe
if so desired may be given for Ribble Valley Crossroads, c/o
Mrs Grace Hore, Bellman Mill, Salthill, Clitheroe, BB7 1QW.
For funeral arrangements
please contact
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
