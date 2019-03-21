Resources More Obituaries for John Whitwell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Whitwell

Notice WHITWELL John (Jack) Patricia, Stephen, Andrew, Phillip and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received

during their sad loss.

Thanking also Father John Corcoran for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the Requiem Mass and for donations for North West Air Ambulance and Mass Offerings received.

To Peter White for his musical contribution and kindness and to Dr. Mo at Sabden and Whalley Medical Centre for all her

care and support.

To Viola Florists for the beautiful floral tribute and the Higher Trapp for the lovely refreshments.

Finally to Carl, Jean and Pauline for all funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices