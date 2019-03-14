Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
13:30
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Sabden
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
15:00
Burnley Crematorium
John Whitwell
WHITWELL John
(Jack) Died peacefully on March 4th 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and fortified by the
Rites of Holy Mother Church.
Jack, aged 88 years.
The dearly loved husband of Patricia, a much loved dad of Stephen, Andrew and Phillip, also a dear father-in-law, grandad, great grandad and brother-in-law. R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Sabden, tomorrow
Friday March 15th at 1.30pm followed by cremation at
Burnley Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jack
if so desired may be given for
the N.W. Air Ambulance, c/o
Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB. Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd. Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
