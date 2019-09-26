Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
SWINBANK John Eileen would like to express her sincere thanks to John's family, friends, neighbours and the local farming community for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and offers of help she has received following John's tragic death.

Thank you to everyone who attended the funeral service and for the generous donations received in aid of The Farming Community Network - National Suicide Prevention Alliance.

Thank you also to Jane at Borough Printing, Coach And Horses Bolton By Bowland for refreshments, Flower House Chatburn for the beautiful floral tribute, Sue Watkis organist at the crematorium and Rev J Carmyllie for his comforting words and kind ministrations.

Special thanks to Charlie, Rebecca and Tom Sutcliffe for the kind support you gave to John when he most needed it.

Finally, to Brian Price Funeral Directors for dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019
