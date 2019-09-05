Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:30
Skipton Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
13:30
Coach and Horses
Bolton-by-Bowland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Swinbank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Swinbank

Notice Condolences

John Swinbank Notice
SWINBANK John Robert Suddenly on August 22nd 2019 at home. John aged 69 years of Bolton-by-Bowland.
The beloved son of the late George and Mary, dear brother of the late David, also a much loved partner
of Eileen and her family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Monday September 16th
at 11.40am.
Friends and colleagues who are unable to attend the funeral are also most welcome to join us at the Coach and Horses,
Bolton-by-Bowland from 1.30pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of John if so desired may be given for
The Farming Community Network,
and may be given at the funeral.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.