|
|
|
SWINBANK John Robert Suddenly on August 22nd 2019 at home. John aged 69 years of Bolton-by-Bowland.
The beloved son of the late George and Mary, dear brother of the late David, also a much loved partner
of Eileen and her family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Monday September 16th
at 11.40am.
Friends and colleagues who are unable to attend the funeral are also most welcome to join us at the Coach and Horses,
Bolton-by-Bowland from 1.30pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of John if so desired may be given for
The Farming Community Network,
and may be given at the funeral.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019