John Sutcliffe Notice
Sutcliffe John Stephen
(Steve) Peacefully after a long illness on September 2nd, 2019 at
The Grange Care Home, Colne.
Steve, aged 79 years, of Clitheroe.
A dear husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A private cremation will take place.
All are welcome to join us for a Service of Thanksgiving
which will be held on
Tuesday September 17th at 10.45am at St. Helen's Church, Waddington.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Steve,
if so desired, may be given for
the Brain Research U.K., c/o
Mr. M. Sutcliffe, 22 Shays Drive, Clitheroe, BB7 1LL.

Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019
