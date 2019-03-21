|
|
|
Robinson John William Peacefully on 8th March 2019,
in the Royal Blackburn Hospital with his family by his side, John, aged 74 years.
The beloved husband of the late Vera. Loving dad to Andrew and daughter in law Lyndsey. Cherished grandad to Ben, Tom and Max and a loving brother.
Funeral service and cremation took place on Friday 15th March
at Pleasington Crematorium, donations for Epilepsy Action may be sent c/o and further inquiries to
Blackburn Funeral Services,
9 New Wellington Street, Blackburn, BB2 4DY.
Tel: 01254 260005
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More