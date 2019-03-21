Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Robinson

Notice Condolences

John Robinson Notice
Robinson John William Peacefully on 8th March 2019,
in the Royal Blackburn Hospital with his family by his side, John, aged 74 years.
The beloved husband of the late Vera. Loving dad to Andrew and daughter in law Lyndsey. Cherished grandad to Ben, Tom and Max and a loving brother.
Funeral service and cremation took place on Friday 15th March
at Pleasington Crematorium, donations for Epilepsy Action may be sent c/o and further inquiries to
Blackburn Funeral Services,
9 New Wellington Street, Blackburn, BB2 4DY.
Tel: 01254 260005
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.