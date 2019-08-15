Resources More Obituaries for John Parkinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Parkinson

Notice PARKINSON John Ellen, Daniel, Amy and family wish to express their sincere thanks to

all relatives, friends

and neighbours for the many

kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence

during their sad loss.



Thanking Rev. Anne Hardacre for her kindness and for conducting a

beautiful funeral service for John. To all who attended the funeral service and for donations

received for Burnley Football Club in the Community, thank you.

We would particularly like

to express our thanks to Dr Lucy Astle, Clitheroe District Nurses and paramedics James and

Laura for their compassionate care of John.

Thanks also to Kathleen's florists for the flowers and Mooch Cafe87 for the refreshments.

Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019