PARKINSON John Ellen, Daniel, Amy and family wish to express their sincere thanks to
all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the many
kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence
during their sad loss.
Thanking Rev. Anne Hardacre for her kindness and for conducting a
beautiful funeral service for John. To all who attended the funeral service and for donations
received for Burnley Football Club in the Community, thank you.
We would particularly like
to express our thanks to Dr Lucy Astle, Clitheroe District Nurses and paramedics James and
Laura for their compassionate care of John.
Thanks also to Kathleen's florists for the flowers and Mooch Cafe87 for the refreshments.
Finally thank you to Carl, Pauline and Jean for handling all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019