|
|
|
Parkinson John It is with great sadness that the family of John announce his death, aged 67 years, on 4th August 2019.
John, of Clitheroe and
formerly of Burnley was
the loving husband of Ellen,
treasured dad of Daniel and Amy,
loved father-in-law of Stef,
adoring grandad of Samuel,
dear brother of Tony, also
a loved brother-in-law, uncle,
great uncle and friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday August 12th
at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John if so desired may be given for Burnley Football Club in the Community (please make cheques payable to Clarets in the Community Ltd.), c/o Mrs M. Smith, 14 Mount Crescent, Cliviger, Burnley, BB10 4TN.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019