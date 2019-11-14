|
KNOWLES John Rosemary, Harvey, Sandra and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Civil Celebrant Judith Talbot for her kind words and to all who attended the funeral service and for donations received for Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation. They would also like to express their appreciation to
Dr. Raut along with the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Royal Blackburn Hospital for all their care. To The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and the Calf's Head for the refreshments. Finally to Pauline and all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all their kind attention.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019