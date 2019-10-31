|
KNOWLES John Peacefully on October 28th 2019
in hospital.
John aged 74 years
of Great Harwood and
formerly of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband
of Rosemary, much loved dad
of Harvey and his partner Nadine, daughter Sandra, also a devoted grandad of James, Eleanor and John, and a dear brother of Robin and his partner Francesca.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John if
so desired may be given for either Cancer Research U.K. or
British Heart Foundation,
c/o Mr. H. Knowles,
121 Chatburn Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 2BD.
For funeral arrangements
please contact
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019