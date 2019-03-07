Resources More Obituaries for John Holgate Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Holgate

Notice HOLGATE John (Driver Holgate) Peter, Susan, Anne, Joan, Amanda and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the funeral service and for donations received. They would also like to express their appreciation to the Flower House, Chatburn for the beautiful floral tributes and to the Royal British Legion for the refreshments. Finally our thanks go to all at Brian Price and Son, Funeral Directors for the smooth running of the funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices