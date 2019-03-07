Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Holgate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Holgate

Notice

John Holgate Notice
HOLGATE John (Driver Holgate) Peter, Susan, Anne, Joan, Amanda and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the funeral service and for donations received. They would also like to express their appreciation to the Flower House, Chatburn for the beautiful floral tributes and to the Royal British Legion for the refreshments. Finally our thanks go to all at Brian Price and Son, Funeral Directors for the smooth running of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.