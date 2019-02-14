|
HOLGATE John
(Driver Holgate) On February 11th 2019.
John aged 81 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of the late Betty, much loved dad of Peter, Susan, Anne, Joan and Amanda also a loving father-in-law, grandad, great grandad
and brother.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe on a day to be arranged followed by a private interment at
Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John if so desired may be given for
Ribble Valley Heart Fund,
c/o Mrs Angela Beard, Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe Health Centre, Railway View Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2JG.
For funeral arrangements please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
