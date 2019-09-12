Home

John Hacking

Notice

John Hacking Notice
HACKING John Louise and Doug would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
A special thanks to the Ribble Valley District Nursing Team, Macmillan Nurses and Oncology Service at the Royal Blackburn Hospital. Thanks also to the Reverend Jonathan Carmyllie for his kind words and ministrations, particular thanks to Tony Bentley for his heartfelt eulogy.
Finally, thank you to the staff at Langshaw Calverley for the excellent way they carried out
the funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019
