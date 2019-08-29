Home

Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
14:00
Whalley Parish Church
John Hacking Notice
Hacking John Peacefully at home on
16th August 2019,
John,
aged 69 years.
Dearly-loved husband
of the late Kathryn,
much-loved father of Louise
and father-in-law to Doug.
A treasured brother to Ian,
uncle, brother-in-law and friend. Thank you to Alison for her companionship. Special thanks to Tony for being a true friend.
The funeral will take place at Whalley Parish Church on Friday 30th August 2019 at 2.00 pm, followed by a burial for Family only at Whalley & Wiswell cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, in memory of John,
can be made to the East Lancashire Hospice and
North West Air Ambulance.
c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street,
Whalley, BB7 9SW,
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 29, 2019
