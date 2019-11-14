Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Notice

John Collinge Notice
COLLINGE John "Richard" Jane, Bryan, Margaret and families thank all who supported them, sent condolence cards, letters and donations and attended the funeral in such great numbers.
Our special thanks to
Revd Jonathan Carmyllie for conducting the service and his help and guidance.
Lois for her beautiful flowers.
All at Pendleside Medical Practice and Crossroads Care.
Paramedics and Police personnel for their care
and compassion.
The Calf's Head for a wonderful lunch and
hospitality to so many.
And all at "Brian Price & Son"
for their professional care throughout.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019
