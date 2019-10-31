Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Pendleton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Collinge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Collinge

Notice Condolences

John Collinge Notice
COLLINGE John Richard On October 23rd 2019
at home in Clitheroe.
Richard aged 87 years,
formerly of Higher Standen Farm.
The dearly loved husband of
the late Betty, much loved dad
of Jane, Bryan and Margaret, loving father-in-law of Carol,
Fred and Marcel, devoted grandad of Matthew, Tom, Katie, Annie, Alex, James and Lois, great grandad
of Harry, Eleanor and Cillian,
also a dear brother of Jim and the late George, loved by all the family.
Reposing in
Peacehaven Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment
will take place at
All Saints Church, Pendleton
on Wednesday 6th November
at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Richard
if so desired may be given for
All Saints Church, Pendleton or North West Air Ambulance c/o Susan Dugdale, Green Banks, Grindleton, BB7 4RL.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -