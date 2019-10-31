|
COLLINGE John Richard On October 23rd 2019
at home in Clitheroe.
Richard aged 87 years,
formerly of Higher Standen Farm.
The dearly loved husband of
the late Betty, much loved dad
of Jane, Bryan and Margaret, loving father-in-law of Carol,
Fred and Marcel, devoted grandad of Matthew, Tom, Katie, Annie, Alex, James and Lois, great grandad
of Harry, Eleanor and Cillian,
also a dear brother of Jim and the late George, loved by all the family.
Reposing in
Peacehaven Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment
will take place at
All Saints Church, Pendleton
on Wednesday 6th November
at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Richard
if so desired may be given for
All Saints Church, Pendleton or North West Air Ambulance c/o Susan Dugdale, Green Banks, Grindleton, BB7 4RL.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019