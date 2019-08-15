|
Camm John Maurice J.P. Peacefully on
Thursday 8th August, 2019
at Clitheroe Hospital surrounded by his loving family, fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church,
Maurice
aged 74 years.
The dearly loved husband of Monica, a loving father of Sarah, Charlotte & Maurice, devoted brother of Jane, a dear grandad, brother-in-law & father-in-law.
Maurice will be greatly missed
by both his loving family
and many friends.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at English Martyrs RC Church, Whalley on Monday 19th August, 2019 at 10:00 am,
followed by a committal at
Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only, or if so desired donations may be made in memory of Maurice to Alzheimer's Society c/o Hyndburn Funeral Services, Queens Road, Accrington,
BB5 6DR Tel: 01254 233133
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019