Joan Thomas

Notice

Joan Thomas Notice
THOMAS Joan Following the loss of their Mother, David, Michelle, Duncan, Alex, Darren and family, would like to express their sincere thanks for all the kind wishes, flowers
and donations to the
Ribble Valley Heart Fund.
Thanks to Reverend Mark Pickett for a lovely service. A special thank you to all Doctors and Nurses at both Blackburn Royal Hospital and Clitheroe Health Centre. Finally we would like to thank Rosie Priestner at Clitheroe Funeral Service for her kind support and professionalism.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019
