Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30
St James Church
Joan Thomas Notice
Thomas Joan
"née Niven" Aged 83
Passed away suddenly at Royal Blackburn Hospital on 9th November 2019.
A loving Mum to David, Michelle, Duncan, Alex and Darren.
Dear mother in law to Kath, Deborah and Paula.
Much loved nana and great grandma and friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 21st November 2019 10.30am at St James Church,
Followed by committal at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Charity Donations if desired to Ribble Valley Heart Fund.
Any Enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019
