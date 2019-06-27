|
|
|
Shackleton Joan Peacefully in hospital on
19th June, Joan sadly lost her battle with cancer.
The beloved Wife of Hugh,
a much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 5th July with a service at the English Martyrs Church, Whalley at 10am
followed by burial at
Whalley and Wiswell Cemetery.
Donations may be made,
in memory of Joan,
to Cancer Research c/o
and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street,
Whalley, BB7 9SW
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 27, 2019
Read More