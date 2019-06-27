Home

Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Joan Shackleton

Notice Condolences

Joan Shackleton Notice
Shackleton Joan Peacefully in hospital on
19th June, Joan sadly lost her battle with cancer.
The beloved Wife of Hugh,
a much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 5th July with a service at the English Martyrs Church, Whalley at 10am
followed by burial at
Whalley and Wiswell Cemetery.

Donations may be made,
in memory of Joan,
to Cancer Research c/o
and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street,
Whalley, BB7 9SW
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 27, 2019
