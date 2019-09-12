|
GRIMBALDESTON Joan On September 1st, 2019
in hospital.
Joan aged 96 years
of Waddington.
A much loved mother of Margaret, Ian and Christine, also a dearly loved grandma of Julian,
Justin, Kelly and Claire.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment will take place at St. Catherine's Church, West Bradford, on
Monday September 16th at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joan
if so desired may be given for Alzheimer's Research U.K.,
c/o Mrs Margaret Cobb,
22 Grindleton Road,
West Bradford, Clitheroe, BB7 4TE.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019