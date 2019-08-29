|
GARDNER Joan The family of the late Joan Gardner would like to offer our thanks to the many people who showed great kindness and support during Joan's illness and in the time she left us 6th August 2019.
Thank-you to the compassionate medical care of Joan provided by the teams at: Rishton Cabin Surgery, District Nurse Team Clayton-Le-Moors,
Macmillan Cancer Support,
East Lancs Hospice and Routes Healthcare Burnley.
For their efficient, dignified
and sensitive approach to our requests, we are so grateful to all the staff at Champs Funeral Care, Clayton-Le-Moors, Accrington.
Thank-you to Father Chris Holden at St. Peters and St. Paul's Rishton for leading a fantastic tribute to our mum and finally thanks to
The Foxfields Country Hotel Billington for all their efforts
on the day.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 29, 2019