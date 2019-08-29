Home

POWERED BY

Services
Champ Funeral services
Bank House, Whalley Road
Accrington, Lancashire BB5 5DY
01254 390731
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Gardner

Notice

Joan Gardner Notice
GARDNER Joan The family of the late Joan Gardner would like to offer our thanks to the many people who showed great kindness and support during Joan's illness and in the time she left us 6th August 2019.
Thank-you to the compassionate medical care of Joan provided by the teams at: Rishton Cabin Surgery, District Nurse Team Clayton-Le-Moors,
Macmillan Cancer Support,
East Lancs Hospice and Routes Healthcare Burnley.
For their efficient, dignified
and sensitive approach to our requests, we are so grateful to all the staff at Champs Funeral Care, Clayton-Le-Moors, Accrington.
Thank-you to Father Chris Holden at St. Peters and St. Paul's Rishton for leading a fantastic tribute to our mum and finally thanks to
The Foxfields Country Hotel Billington for all their efforts
on the day.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.