Champ Funeral services
Bank House, Whalley Road
Accrington, Lancashire BB5 5DY
01254 390731
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00
St. Peter and St. Paul's
Rishton
Joan Gardner Notice
GARDNER Joan
(Middleton) The family wish to announce after a hard fought battle, the sad passing of their loving mum Joan Gardner (Middleton) on Tuesday 6th August 2019, aged 82.

Those we love, don't go away
they walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard, but always near
so loved, so missed, so very dear.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Service at St. Peter and
St. Paul's Rishton 10.00am on
Tuesday 20th of August 2019, followed by burial at
Whalley & Wiswell Cemetery.
Refreshments after at
The Foxfields, Billington.

Family flowers only please,
any enquiries to
Champ Funeral Services Ltd.
Donations if desired to
East Lancs Hospice and
Macmillan Cancer Support on the day or c/o Champ Funeral Services Ltd, Bank House, Whalley Road,
Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, Lancashire BB5 5DY.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019
