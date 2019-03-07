Resources More Obituaries for Jim Downing Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jim Downing

Notice DOWNING Jim Barbara, Emma, Sue and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone

who attended the Service of Thanksgiving and for donations received. They would also like to express their appreciation to all the medical teams involved in Jim's care. To The Flower Shop for

the beautiful floral tribute and

the White Bull, Gisburn

for the refreshments.

'Finally, our thanks to Carl, Jean and Pauline for all funeral arrangements.' Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices