Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
Gisburn
View Map
Jim Downing Notice
DOWNING Jim Peacefully on February 20th 2019 in hospital, Jim, aged 76 years,
of Rimington.
The dearly loved husband of Barbara, much loved dad of Emma, Sue and the late Julia, a dearest Poppas of Georgia and Marcus, also a loved brother of Liz and the late Mick and loved by all the family.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A private cremation will take place.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. Mary's Church, Gisburn, tomorrow, Friday March 1st
at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jim,
if so desired, may be given for
The Christie and may be given online at www.christies.org/4DCT or c/o Mrs B. Downing, Halsteads Cottage, Rimington Lane, Rimington, Clitheroe, BB7 4EA.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
