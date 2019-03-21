|
COWBURN Jenny Peacefully on March 11th 2019
at Lowfield House, Clitheroe.
Jenny, aged 96 years.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Ted,
much loved mother
of Sally and Cliff,
loving mother-in-law
of John and Maureen,
dearest nana of Charlotte,
Stuart, Chris, Sam, Katie
and their partners
Carolyn, Claire and Arrian,
also a devoted great nana
of Taylor, Charles, Hettie,
George and Mara.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium
on Monday 8th April at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Jenny,
if so desired, may be given for
and sent directly to
The Friends of Clitheroe Hospital,
Chatburn Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 4JX.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
