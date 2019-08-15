|
|
|
CROSBY Jennifer (Jen) Peacefully on August 3rd 2019
in hospital.
Jen, aged 68 years of Clitheroe
and formerly of Hurst Green.
The dearly loved partner of Dave, also a good friend to many. Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at St. John's Church, Hurst Green on
Friday August 23rd at 11am followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium at 12.20pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jen if so desired may be given for St. John's Church, Hurst Green, c/o Mrs E.A. Dearden, 14 Church Close, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3HX. Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019