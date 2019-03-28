|
|
|
Cunliffe Jeanne Elise
(nee Bamber) Of Clitheroe, formerly of Bolton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, 16th March at
Lowfield House, Clitheroe, aged 95.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Ralph Henry Cunliffe.
A dear mother of Alexandra Jane Backhouse. A much loved Nanna of Henry and Isaac.
She will be sadly missed.
Many thanks for all your kind thoughts and words.
A celebration of Jeanne's life
will take place on Thursday,
4th April 2019 at 10.30am at St.Mary Magdalene Church, Clitheroe.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Blind Veterans UK.
Any Queries: Rosie Ann Priestner, Clitheroe Funeral Service,
10/12 Whalley Road, Clitheroe,
BB7 1AW. 01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
