Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30
St.Mary Magdalene Church
Clitheroe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Cunliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Cunliffe

Notice Condolences

Jeanne Cunliffe Notice
Cunliffe Jeanne Elise
(nee Bamber) Of Clitheroe, formerly of Bolton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, 16th March at
Lowfield House, Clitheroe, aged 95.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Ralph Henry Cunliffe.
A dear mother of Alexandra Jane Backhouse. A much loved Nanna of Henry and Isaac.
She will be sadly missed.
Many thanks for all your kind thoughts and words.
A celebration of Jeanne's life
will take place on Thursday,
4th April 2019 at 10.30am at St.Mary Magdalene Church, Clitheroe.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Blind Veterans UK.
Any Queries: Rosie Ann Priestner, Clitheroe Funeral Service,
10/12 Whalley Road, Clitheroe,
BB7 1AW. 01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.