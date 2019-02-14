Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:00
St. Leonard's Church
Downham
Jean Whitsey Notice
WHITSEY Jean Margaret Peacefully on February 9th 2019 at The Manor House, Chatburn.
Jean aged 94 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Victor, much loved mother of Rachel, Jonathan and Jeremy,
also a dearest grandmother
and great grandmother.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment will take place at St. Leonard's Church, Downham on Friday
February 22nd at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jean if so desired may be given for either
St. Leonard's Church, Downham or the Parkinson's Disease Society,
c/o Mr. J. Whitsey, Keepers Cottage, 37-38 Chapel Brow, Downham, Clitheroe, BB7 4BR.
Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd. Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
