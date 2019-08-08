|
|
|
SAGAR Jean The family wish to thank everyone who attended the service at Skipton Crematorium and the Celebration of Jean's life.
Thanks to all who sent cards, flowers, expressions of sympathy and for the many acts of kindness. Your friendship and recollections of Jean are treasured by us all.
Special thanks to
Rev. Catherine Hale-Heighway
for conducting the service so beautifully.
Thanks to Jean, Pauline and
Carl for their professional arrangements, The Calf's Head
for excellent food and hospitality, the Flower Shop, Wellgate
and Rick at Jenny Press.
Thanking also all the staff at
Beech Grove, along with Castle Medical Group, North West Ambulance Paramedics and Royal Blackburn Hospital for all their dedicated and dignified care.
Finally, Jean's chosen charity
'Help for Heroes' has received generous donations in her memory - thank you to all
those who gave to this
worthwhile cause.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019