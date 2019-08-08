Resources More Obituaries for Jean Sagar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Sagar

Notice SAGAR Jean The family wish to thank everyone who attended the service at Skipton Crematorium and the Celebration of Jean's life.

Thanks to all who sent cards, flowers, expressions of sympathy and for the many acts of kindness. Your friendship and recollections of Jean are treasured by us all.

Special thanks to

Rev. Catherine Hale-Heighway

for conducting the service so beautifully.

Thanks to Jean, Pauline and

Carl for their professional arrangements, The Calf's Head

for excellent food and hospitality, the Flower Shop, Wellgate

and Rick at Jenny Press.

Thanking also all the staff at

Beech Grove, along with Castle Medical Group, North West Ambulance Paramedics and Royal Blackburn Hospital for all their dedicated and dignified care.

Finally, Jean's chosen charity

'Help for Heroes' has received generous donations in her memory - thank you to all

those who gave to this

