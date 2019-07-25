|
|
|
SAGAR (nee Sanderson)
Jean Peacefully on July 17th 2019
in hospital.
Jean
aged 84 years
of Clitheroe and formerly of Bolton-by-Bowland and Tosside.
The dearly loved Wife of the
late George, much loved Mum
of Anne, a dear Grandma of Georgina and Jack, also a dear Sister of James, Gordon,
Elaine and the late Richard.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Friday August 2nd at 2.10pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jean
if so desired may be given for
Help for Heroes, c/o Anne Sagar, Lime Crest, Whalley Road, Pendleton, Clitheroe, BB7 1PP.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019