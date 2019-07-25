Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00
Church of St. Mary Magdalene
Clitheroe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Brennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Brennan

Notice

Jean Brennan Notice
BRENNAN Jean Margaret David, Ruth, Anna, Melanie
and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for
the many kind expressions
of sympathy and letters and
cards of condolence received during their sad loss.

Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud
for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone
who attended the funeral service and have given donations
for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support. They would also like to express their appreciation to
Dr. Robb for all his care and support. To The Flower Shop, Clitheroe for the beautiful floral tribute and Bashall Barn for the excellent refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.