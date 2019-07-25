|
|
|
BRENNAN Jean Margaret David, Ruth, Anna, Melanie
and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for
the many kind expressions
of sympathy and letters and
cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud
for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone
who attended the funeral service and have given donations
for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support. They would also like to express their appreciation to
Dr. Robb for all his care and support. To The Flower Shop, Clitheroe for the beautiful floral tribute and Bashall Barn for the excellent refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019