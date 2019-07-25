Resources More Obituaries for Jean Brennan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Brennan

Notice BRENNAN Jean Margaret David, Ruth, Anna, Melanie

and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for

the many kind expressions

of sympathy and letters and

cards of condolence received during their sad loss.



Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud

for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone

who attended the funeral service and have given donations

for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support. They would also like to express their appreciation to

Dr. Robb for all his care and support. To The Flower Shop, Clitheroe for the beautiful floral tribute and Bashall Barn for the excellent refreshments. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019