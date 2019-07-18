Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00
Church of St. Mary Magdalene
Clitheroe
Jean Brennan Notice
BRENNAN Jean Margaret In loving memory of Jean
who died at home on
Thursday 11th July 2019.
Wife of David, mother of Ruth and Anna, Step-mum to Melanie, grandmother of Morgan,
Harley and Katie.
She will be greatly missed
by family and friends.
After a private cremation, a service is to be held at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Clitheroe on Monday 22nd July at 12 noon
to celebrate her life.
No black, please wear
something bright and colourful. Family flowers only.
If so desired, donations can be made in her memory to Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Mrs. M. Blatchford,
13 Chatburn Old Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 4QG.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 18, 2019
