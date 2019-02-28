Home

Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
14:15
Accrington Crematorium
Janet Avci Notice
AVCI Janet On Thursday 14th February,
Janet,
aged 76 years,
beloved wife of the late Remzi,
much loved Mum of Marcus, Cengiz and Sevim
and a dear Grandma to Eren,
Orby, Quinn and Emilia.
The funeral will take place today, Thursday 28th February, at Accrington Crematorium at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, may be made in memory of Janet, to the RSPCA c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral service,
103 King Street,
Whalley BB7 9SW
Tel : 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
