Wood James Allan On Sunday 7th July 2019, at his home, in Whalley, Allan aged 75 years.
The dearly loved husband of Jennifer, a devoted dad of Laura and Anna, a dear father-in-law
of Michael and Neil,
a cherished grandad of Ella
and Amelia and a dear brother
of Eric and the late John.
Allan will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
A service will take place at
Whalley Parish Church on
Friday 19th July 2019 at 11.45am, prior to burial at Whalley
and Wiswell Cemetery.
Reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Broomfield Place, Witton.
Family flowers only, or if so desired donations may be made in memory of Allan to East Lancs Hospice c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel. 01254 503240 (24hrs).
[email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 11, 2019