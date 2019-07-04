|
|
|
TIPPETTS James Berriman
'Jim' On 28 June, Jim,
dearly loved husband of Margaret, stepfather to Anthony,
Andrew and Beccy.
Grandad to Oliver and Ella.
Brother and friend to many.
Funeral to be held at
Skipton Crematorium at 10:45
on Monday 8 July.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to 'Perennial' or the 'Railway Benefit Fund'
c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW. Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 4, 2019