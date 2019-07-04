Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tippetts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Tippetts

Notice Condolences

James Tippetts Notice
TIPPETTS James Berriman
'Jim' On 28 June, Jim,
dearly loved husband of Margaret, stepfather to Anthony,
Andrew and Beccy.
Grandad to Oliver and Ella.
Brother and friend to many.
Funeral to be held at
Skipton Crematorium at 10:45
on Monday 8 July.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to 'Perennial' or the 'Railway Benefit Fund'
c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW. Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.