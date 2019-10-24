|
Devaney James Peacefully in his sleep, on 11th October 2019, James aged 93 years, the much loved Dad of Christine, Father in Law of Derek, beloved Grandad, Great Grandad and a good friend to many.
The funeral will take place on Monday 28th October, at 10am, at St Michael and St Johns Church, Clitheroe followed by interment in Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made, in memory of James, to the North West Air Ambulance,
c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW,
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019