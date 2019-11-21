|
|
|
ASPIN James Frederick
(Jim, Jimmy) Pat, Susan, Julie and families
would like to express their
sincere thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours for the
many kind expressions of
sympathy and letters and
cards of condolence received
during their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev. C. Wood
for his kind words and comforting
ministrations and to all who
attended the funeral service and those who have given donations to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
They would also like to express
their appreciation to the
Doctors and Staff of
Castle Medical Group along
with the District Nurses,
Macmillan Nurse Jo Fellowes
and the wonderful staff on Ribblesdasle Ward Clitheroe Hospital for all their
care and kindness.
To The Flower Shop, Clitheroe for the beautiful floral tributes,
the Waddington Arms for the
refreshments and to all
at Brian Price and Son
Funeral Directors for
all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019