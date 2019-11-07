Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Aspin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Aspin

Notice Condolences

James Aspin Notice
ASPIN James Frederick
(Jim/ Jimmy) Peacefully after a long battle with cancer fought with courage and dignity, on 1st November 2019 in Clitheroe hospital.
Jim, aged 78 years,
of West Bradford.
The most dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Susan and Julie, brother of Tom and
the late Marion, also a loved
brother-in-law, uncle,
father-in-law and a devoted grandad of five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and a dear friend to many.
Reposing in Peacehaven
Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment will take place at St Catherine's Church, West Bradford, on
Monday November 11th
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jim
if so desired may be given for Rosemere Cancer Foundation: c/o Mrs Rachael Kay,
2 Robinson Street, Chatburn, Clitheroe BB7 4BA.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -