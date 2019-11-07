|
|
|
ASPIN James Frederick
(Jim/ Jimmy) Peacefully after a long battle with cancer fought with courage and dignity, on 1st November 2019 in Clitheroe hospital.
Jim, aged 78 years,
of West Bradford.
The most dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Susan and Julie, brother of Tom and
the late Marion, also a loved
brother-in-law, uncle,
father-in-law and a devoted grandad of five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and a dear friend to many.
Reposing in Peacehaven
Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment will take place at St Catherine's Church, West Bradford, on
Monday November 11th
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jim
if so desired may be given for Rosemere Cancer Foundation: c/o Mrs Rachael Kay,
2 Robinson Street, Chatburn, Clitheroe BB7 4BA.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019