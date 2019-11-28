|
AIREY James Lester (Jimmy) The family of the late James Lester Airey (Jimmy) would like to thank everyone involved in the service of thanksgiving for his life.
Special thanks to
Revd Ian Humphreys for his kindness and support, Roy Porter and Chatburn Methodist Church, Linda Holt for the beautiful flowers, David Holt for reading Psalm 121, Borough Printing, Brian Price funeral services for first rate care and attention, the Calf's Head Hotel for their diligence and an excellent buffet and Liz Findlay and John Holgate for recollections.
Thanks to Clitheroe Health Centre, Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Ian Hanson, neighbours and all who helped Jimmy through his illness, who attended the service, and for the many cards, flowers, messages of condolence, recollections, and donations for Lancashire Air Ambulance.
