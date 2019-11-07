|
|
|
AIREY James Lester
(Jimmy) Peacefully on
November 3rd 2019 in hospital. Jimmy, aged 86 years,
of Grindleton.
A dear brother of Nora,
loved brother-in-law of Geoffrey, also a dear uncle, great uncle, great great uncle and
friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
Chatburn Methodist Church
on Tuesday November 19th
at 10.30am followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jimmy, if so desired, may be given for North West Air Ambulance,
c/o Mrs V. Leach,
13 Hospital Cottages,
Waddington, Clitheroe,
BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019