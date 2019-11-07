Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Airey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Airey

Notice Condolences

James Airey Notice
AIREY James Lester
(Jimmy) Peacefully on
November 3rd 2019 in hospital. Jimmy, aged 86 years,
of Grindleton.
A dear brother of Nora,
loved brother-in-law of Geoffrey, also a dear uncle, great uncle, great great uncle and
friend to many.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
Chatburn Methodist Church
on Tuesday November 19th
at 10.30am followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jimmy, if so desired, may be given for North West Air Ambulance,
c/o Mrs V. Leach,
13 Hospital Cottages,
Waddington, Clitheroe,
BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -