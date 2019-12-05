|
|
|
THOMPSON nee BURTON
Ida Peacefully on November 30th 2019 in Clitheroe Community Hospital Ida aged 97 years, the dearly loved wife of the late James, a much loved mother of Robert and Dorothy, also a loving grandmother of Nicola and great grandmother of Adam and Emma.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'. Cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Friday 20th December at 11.40am prior to a service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ida at Whalley Parish Church at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please donations in memory of Ida, if so desired may be given for Whalley Parish Church, cheques made payable to Whalley Parish Church Parochial Council and sent direct to Parish Office, Church Lane, Whalley, Clitheroe, BB7 9SY or Derian House Children's Hospice c/o Mrs E Trueman,
8 Church Brow Gardens,
Clitheroe, BB7 2AB.
Please make cheques payable to Derian House Children's Hospice.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019